Mark Ritchie Acquires 34,440 Shares of Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ) Stock

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ritchie bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,788.40 ($4,609.88).
Enteq Technologies Price Performance
Enteq Technologies stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Thursday. Enteq Technologies Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The company has a market capitalization of £8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.92.
About Enteq Technologies
