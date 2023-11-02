Mark Ritchie Acquires 34,440 Shares of Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ) Stock

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ritchie bought 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,788.40 ($4,609.88).

Enteq Technologies Price Performance

Enteq Technologies stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Thursday. Enteq Technologies Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The company has a market capitalization of £8.12 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.92.

About Enteq Technologies

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

