Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 85.5% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,433 shares of company stock worth $20,122,274 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $184.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

