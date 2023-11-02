Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Decreased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 4.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,167,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,152,000 after acquiring an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 254,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,608 shares of company stock worth $161,801,808 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.34. The stock had a trading volume of 399,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $308.60 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $359.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.78 and its 200 day moving average is $390.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

