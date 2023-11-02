Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,977 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,323 shares during the quarter. Matador Resources comprises about 3.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Matador Resources worth $64,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

MTDR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,255. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 3.52. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

