MC Mining (LON:MCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.71

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.71 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.08), with a volume of 283006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.09).

MC Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a market capitalization of £27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.79.

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of coking and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

