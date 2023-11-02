McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 193,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 68.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 626,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $187,055,000 after purchasing an additional 255,752 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 208,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $263.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $192.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

