McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock traded down $15.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $443.84. The company had a trading volume of 172,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,853. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.94. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

