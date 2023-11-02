McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson updated its FY 2024 guidance to $26.80-$27.40 EPS.

McKesson Stock Down 2.0 %

McKesson stock traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $450.30. 290,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,226. McKesson has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $465.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.97 and a 200 day moving average of $412.94.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,893 shares of company stock worth $31,481,498. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of McKesson by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Earnings History for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

