McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson updated its FY 2024 guidance to $26.80-$27.40 EPS.

McKesson Stock Down 2.0 %

McKesson stock traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $450.30. 290,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,226. McKesson has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $465.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.97 and a 200 day moving average of $412.94.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,893 shares of company stock worth $31,481,498. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of McKesson by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

