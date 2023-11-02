Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Medallion Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MBNKP stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Medallion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers.

