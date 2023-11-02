Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,608. The stock has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

