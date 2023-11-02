Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

