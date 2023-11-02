Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Methanex has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Methanex by 1,158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Methanex by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

