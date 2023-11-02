MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $444,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

