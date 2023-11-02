Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is Trust Co of Kansas’ 7th Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 4.9% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 78,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 43,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

MCHP traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,217. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

