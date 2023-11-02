Microchip Technology Incorporated to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after buying an additional 487,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

