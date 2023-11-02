MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $309.00

Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 309 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 310.47 ($3.78), with a volume of 11902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310.50 ($3.78).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £73.32 million, a P/E ratio of -887.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 320.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 44.36.

Get MIGO Opportunities Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at MIGO Opportunities Trust

In other news, insider Richard Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £31,300 ($38,087.13). Company insiders own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIGO Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.