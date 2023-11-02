MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 4.4%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 215,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,479,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.412 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from MINISO Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in MINISO Group by 409.9% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 84,236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 473,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 165,693 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,829,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,668,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

