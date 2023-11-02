Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 14,306 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

