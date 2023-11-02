Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

