Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of PODD opened at $137.72 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.94.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

