Mission Wealth Management LP Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 198,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $107.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

