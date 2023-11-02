Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.10 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

