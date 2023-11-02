Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $619,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 20.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in C3.ai by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 26.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE AI opened at $23.98 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

