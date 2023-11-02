Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 370 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $215,981,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after buying an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Waters by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.50.

Waters Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $240.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.77.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

