Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp increased its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.