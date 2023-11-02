Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

