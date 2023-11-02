Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,041 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after buying an additional 3,326,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,894,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,935,000 after buying an additional 1,621,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 255.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,930,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after buying an additional 1,387,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.