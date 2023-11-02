Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 339 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after acquiring an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,962,000 after purchasing an additional 393,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.28.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

