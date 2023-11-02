Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 141,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 559,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $2,565,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $80.19 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

