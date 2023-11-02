Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 288,919 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $6,379,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 584.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.