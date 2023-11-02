Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $260.00

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $260.00 and last traded at $258.23, with a volume of 6291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.45 and its 200-day moving average is $215.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total transaction of $2,798,433.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,571,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,765,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 224 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.39, for a total transaction of $49,143.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,792,542.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total value of $2,798,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,571,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,765,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,393 shares of company stock valued at $20,196,517. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Morningstar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

