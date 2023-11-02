Motco Acquires 688 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,284,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,243,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $112.22 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

