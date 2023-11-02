Motco Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $315,835,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.40 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $273.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.34 and its 200 day moving average is $253.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

