Motco Buys 1,984 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Motco increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Intel were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

