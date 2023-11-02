Motco Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Motco decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $370.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.18. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

