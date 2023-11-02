Motco Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Motco cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in KLA were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $476.53 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.30 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

