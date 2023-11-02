Motco Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

