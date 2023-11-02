Motco Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Motco decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,684 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.