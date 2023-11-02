Motco Has $4.50 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Motco grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Stephens cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $113.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

