Motco Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Motco boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VMBS stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

