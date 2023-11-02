Motco Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Motco boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
VMBS stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.