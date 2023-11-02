Motco Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Motco reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $238.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.32 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day moving average of $235.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

