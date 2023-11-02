Motco Increases Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

VYMI stock opened at $60.63 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

