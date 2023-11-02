Motco Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

FANG opened at $159.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,642. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

