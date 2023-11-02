Motco Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Motco increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.