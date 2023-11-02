Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,231,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 260,024 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises 6.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.62% of Mplx worth $211,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 61.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

MPLX stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.13. The company had a trading volume of 797,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.83%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

