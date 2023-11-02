Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 756,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,049,000 after purchasing an additional 344,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mplx by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after buying an additional 744,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 613,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,571. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Mplx’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.83%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

