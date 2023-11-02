M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Lowered by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTB opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $172.59.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

