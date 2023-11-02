Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Releases Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 80.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS.

MUSA traded up $15.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.28. The stock had a trading volume of 65,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,756. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $231.65 and a 12 month high of $382.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Murphy USA by 110.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

