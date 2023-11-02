Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NHTC opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a PE ratio of 280.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.56%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

