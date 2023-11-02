Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

