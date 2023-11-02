Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.
About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
